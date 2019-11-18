Amnesty International Condemns Suppression in Iran

Photo Credit by Amnesty International.
Amnesty International: We’re horrified at reports that dozens of protesters have been killed in #Iran, hundreds injured & over 1000 arrested since Friday. We’re alarmed that authorities have shut down the internet to create an information blackout of their brutal crackdown. We’re investigating.
