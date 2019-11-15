We Continue to Confront Iranian Regime’s Destabilizing Behavior: Pompeo

Mike Pompeo: Productive meeting with FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud today. I congratulated #SaudiArabia’s leadership for facilitating the #Riyadh Agreement to bring a political solution to the #Yemen conflict. We will continue to confront the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior together.

Productive meeting with FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud today. I congratulated #SaudiArabia’s leadership for facilitating the #Riyadh Agreement to bring a political solution to the #Yemen conflict. We will continue to confront the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior together. pic.twitter.com/HqSMN41SKr — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 14, 2019