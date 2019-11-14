U.S. adds companies to economic blacklist for providing WMD activity support in Syria

The bureau added 22 companies and individuals to the Entity List in Bahrain, France, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

It added Rahal Corporation for Technology and Medical Supplies, and the Jordanian Lebanese Company for Laboratory Instruments S.A.L. because they have been “involved in providing material support to chemical and biological weapons activity in Syria,” the department said.

It also added Al Ras Gate General Trading, Bestway Line FZCO and six other entities to the list, saying they “knowingly divert U.S. origin items to Iran without authorization and are therefore unreliable recipients of U.S.-origin goods and technology,” the bureau said.

The bureau added Fabcon International, Muhandis Corporation, Paktech Engineers, and Rohtas Enterprise for being involved in “supporting unsafeguarded nuclear activities.”