“We Must Climb Wall at U.S. Embassy Every Year”: Shiite Cleric

Iran Info 24- “We must climb the wall at U.S. embassy every year,” said the Shiite cleric Hamid Rasaee while he was praising the post-Revolution hostage crisis in Iran.

Forty years ago, Islamic thugs- called itself “Muslim Student Followers of the Imam’s Line”- invaded and took armed siege of the U.S. embassy compound in Tehran, holding its staff hostage. The terrorist mission was placed on November 4, 1979, weeks later of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The hardliner cleric, Rasaee, addressed those who regret the terrorist operation, and said: “The U.S. embassy and ‘spying house’ in Iran have not been closed yet, and Washington still has influence in our country, and there are people who are interested in U.S. policies.”

He, as the former MP, also praised the disgusting-slogan “down with U.S.”