Iranian Regime Continues to Defy International Norms: Esper

Mark Esper: Forty years ago today, Iranian militants took more than 50 Americans hostage at the US Embassy in Tehran. The Iranian regime continues to defy international norms by conducting malign activities that destabilize the region and threaten global commerce, security & stability.
https://twitter.com/EsperDoD/status/1191485450306965505