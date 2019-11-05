Iran Should Release Hostages: Morgan Ortagus

Morgan Ortagus: 40 years ago today, Ayatollah Khomeini’s thugs took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Over 50 U.S. diplomats were taken hostage by the Iranian regime for 444 days. The regime still unjustly detains innocent U.S. and foreign nationals. The decent thing to do is to release them.

