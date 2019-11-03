Khamenei: Macron Is Either Naive or Complicit with America

Iran Info 24- Khamenei poured scorn on French president on Sunday for trying to promote talks between Tehran and Washington.

“Emmanuel Macron is either naive or complicit with America because he said that talk with President Trump is a solution to withdraw from Iran’s problem,” stated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in a speech on Sunday.

“We have cooled our heels on Iran Deal for a while; then we were idle for President Trump to extend the [three-month period] deadlines that unfortunately were put in the deal. Now, we should be hanged for the French president for a while that the uncertain situation makes the investors and tradespeople fishy, and drag the country into stagnation and backwardness.

“Leave the expectations. Of course, I am not saying that you should cut ties, but that you must give up the dependent on Westerners, and only consider self-assured,” emphasized the supreme leader.

“This prohibition of negotiation has a strong logic: It blocks the way for enemy influence,” he added.

“The United States continuously- since the 1979 Islamic Revolution- seeks to make problem for us and infiltrate. The best way is closing entry and re-infiltration of the United States,” declared Khamenei.

“Those who believe that talk with the U.S. will solve problems are 100% wrong. Accepting the negotiations means bringing the Islamic Republic to its knees”, and Washington will give “no concessions” after the talks.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also denied nuclear talk last August, saying, “Imam [Khomeini] prohibited negotiations with the United States, and I do, too.”

In June, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Iranian leaders in a high-stakes attempt to defuse rising tensions between Iran and the United States.

In August, the propagandist minister Zarif was invited to Biarritz for talks as part of Macron’s diplomatic initiative aimed at defusing tensions in the Persian Gulf and reviving diplomacy with Tehran.