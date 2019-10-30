Israeli embassies said to ramp up security amid fears of Iranian attack

Heightened security measures come amid growing concern in Jerusalem that Tehran is plotting strikes in retaliation for raids on its regional proxies

21
Photo Credit by The Times of Israel.

The Times of Israel– Israeli embassies have reportedly stepped up security and preparedness amid growing fears in Jerusalem that Iran was readying to launch a military strike on the Jewish state.

A report by the Kan public broadcaster Monday said that Tehran has been emboldened by its devastating attack on Saudi Arabian oil installations last month, and was plotting an attack against Israeli targets.

Kan said officials were concerned that Iran — now more “aggressive and creative” than before — might choose a target outside of Israel.

The report said several diplomatic missions have been placed on high alert, and have been instructed to take certain security precautions.

Israeli leaders in recent weeks have increasingly warned of a growing security threat from the Islamic Republic.

Last week, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi warned that the “tense and precarious” security situation along Israel’s northern and southern borders was poised to deteriorate into a conflict.