Al-Baghdadi’s Number One Replacement Been Terminated by American Troops

18
Al-Baghdadi’s Number One Replacement Been Terminated by American Troops
President Trump: Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1189172468159864832