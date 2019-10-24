Israeli MFA Heads Delegation to Working Group on Maritime and Aviation Security in Bahrain

Dana Benvenisti: “Our civilizations, since ancient times, flourished based on a lively web of lines of communication that facilitated the flow of goods, people, ideas, beliefs, culture and values. We should not let Iran turn this web of rich and vital exchanges into a vicious net of hate, destruction and violence”.​

Dana Benvenisti, director of the Department for Regional Security and Counterterrorism at the Israeli MFA, headed the Israeli delegation to the Working Group on Maritime and Aviation Security, in Manama, Bahrain.

The Working Group took place on October 21-22. Thirty countries attended the event, which is part of the Warsaw Process launched by the U.S. and Poland in February this year, with the participation of dozens of delegations from around the world.

The Working Group focused on promoting maritime and aviation security in the region by increasing coordination, and enforcement of legal tools, UNSC resolutions, and other measures aimed at preventing the smuggling of conventional and non-conventional weapons.

During the Working Group meeting, Ms. Benvenisti made the following comments:

“I would like to thank the organizers of the Warsaw process: The United States of America and the Republic of Poland and to the head of the working group and our host – the kingdom of Bahrain

We, in Israel attach great importance to this timely meeting.

The recent actions of Iran, the biggest exporter of terror in the world, in the region : attacking oil facilities, maritime vessels, transferring weapons, technology and knowledge to NSAs, its proxies, including LH, HAMAS and PIJ, show how important it is for us to create an international net, a safety net, against Iran’s non-stop activity to destabilize much beyond the Middle east.

The Maximum Pressure Campaign is a central and important pillar in addressing this Iranian threat.

In the last 2 days we have discussed important tools to counter the proliferation of WMDs: the PSI (2003), UNSCR 1540 (2004) and the SUA protocols (2005). All excellent tools that we are all committed to, by direct consent and signature, or by having the relevant national legislation and channels for bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

But we are living in time of potentially dangerous changes to which we must prepare and react, including precision guided munition with emphasis on missiles, which Iran is spreading via ground, air and maritime routes to vast part of our region.

Being on the front line of combating Terror and Proliferation, Israel suggests the following:

We see great value in expending the PSI by inviting more countries to participate, as members or as participants in the exercises.

We should make sure that we put enough emphasis on countering proliferation on both aerial and maritime dimensions. There are ways to interdict and stop shipments by air, sometimes in commercial flights.

And not only WMD.

The threat to peace and stability, to civilian population, to commerce, to secure supply of energy, to the freedom of navigation, which strives from the proliferation of conventional weapon, is of great concern to all of us in this room.

We should look for ways to create regional and international frameworks to counter proliferation of conventional weapons.

We should find ways to continue the good discussion and cooperation that we started in this working group in the last 2 days, and we support the suggestion made here yesterday by Mr. Kang – we should widen the scope to meetings of experts and practitioners.

We should find ways to strengthen the enforcement of UNSCRs such as 1701 that was mentioned here yesterday.

We should find a way to continue and widen the restrictions on Iran under UNSCR 2231 that will expire in October 2020.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Iran poses the multifaceted greatest threat to our region.

Our civilizations, since ancient times, flourished based on a lively web of lines of communication that facilitated the flow of goods, people, ideas, beliefs, culture and values.

We should not let Iran turn this web of rich and vital exchanges into a vicious net of hate, destruction and violence.

The duty to stop this is ours. Of all of us”.

