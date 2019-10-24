We Continue to Work for Peace in the Region: Department of State

گزارش به فارسی

Department of State: Thirty-six years ago a tragedy occurred that echoes today. Iran, the world’s top sponsor of terrorism, still supports groups that pursue power at the expense of innocent lives. We honor the lives lost in the Beirut barracks bombings as we continue to work for peace in the region.

