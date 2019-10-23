IDF QUADCOPTER SHOT DOWN IN SOUTHERN LEBANON

گزارش به فارسی

The Jerusalem Post– Lebanese media claims Hezbollah shot down the small surveillance device at the Fatima Gate

The Israeli military said a small quadcopter fell inside southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning after Lebanese media claimed that it had been shot down by Hezbollah.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the aerial device was conducting “routine operations to secure the border” when it fell and that there is no concern that any intelligence gathered could be leaked.

While Lebanon’s MTV news station claimed the quadcopter had been shot down by Hezbollah, the group’s Al-Manar news said that the quadcopter had been shot down by a civilian with a hunting rifle near the village of Kila next to the Israeli border across from the Israeli town of Metula.

Video shared on social media showed the aerial device hovering in the air above next to the Fatima Gate followed by gunfire. Photographs shared by Hezbollah supporters showed a man holding the device, a small DJI Mavic commonly used by Israeli troops.

Israel received hundreds of Chinese-made DJI Mavic drones in 2017 and according to the military are a central part of the border defense operations which assist troops in various unclassified missions.

The Mavic, which weighs less than two pounds and has a single battery life of up to 20 minutes at a speed of 65km/hour can fold up and fit into a pouch. It comes with two flight modes, including “sport” which allows it to fly at top speed, bank and turn sharply to avoid danger thanks to two front-facing sensors.

Other combat intelligence battalions in the IDF also use the larger Matrice four-bladed quadcopter, with double the battery life than the Mavic, able to fly at night, and considered more robust at just over 5 pounds allowing it to fly in bad weather.

Neither the Mavic and the Matrice are considered combat drones and the Mavic will only be used during the day to help the company commander gather intelligence.

A similar Mavic drone crashed in southern Lebanon last month with Hezbollah claiming to have shot it down.

The group vowed to start shooting down Israeli drones after an alleged Israeli drone attack on the group in it’s stronghold in Beirut in August.

According to a report by The Times, the two drones which crashed in the Lebanese capital targeted Hezbollah’s precision missile project, including crates with machinery to mix high-grade propellant for precision-guided missiles.

Intelligence sources quoted in the report said that the Iranian-made mixer, which was regarded as one of the key parts of precision missile technology, was seriously damaged and the computerized control mechanism, which was in a separate crate, was totally destroyed in the blast.

Hezbollah claimed that the two drones were both armed with 5.5 kilos of C4 explosives.

The IDF has remained mum on the subject, saying that it does not comment on foreign reports.