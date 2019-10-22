Iran Heads to Sharpen Gender Segregation

Iran Info 24- The Shiite-run government ordered to separate rooms at offices for employees as gender segregation.

A governmental organization ordered that gender segregation be implemented in that organization’s offices as soon as possible, according to Khorasan Newspaper. The fanatic government decided to apply gender segregation, for example, in all bureaus and offices across Iran that women and men would be settled in separate rooms.

Moreover, men will not be allowed to recruit women as assistant or secretary and vice versa.



In recent months, the Persian media mainstreams- including the state-run news agencies- released news of sexual corruption among IRI’s officials, especially in the high-ranked levels.

This is the regime that oppresses women as second class citizens under Islamic mandatory while its agents engage with sexual misconduct.

In the 80s, the female political prisoners were “married off” to IRGC agents and wardens in temporary marriages, and then raped before their execution to prevent them from going to heaven. After the execution, the religious judge would write out a marriage certificate, and send it to the victim’s relatives along with a box of sweets.