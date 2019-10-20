Rouhani’s Brother Freed-Fraud

Iran Info 24- Iran’s President‘s brother, Hossein Feridon, who was transferred to prison for serving alleged charges, was freed as soon as possible by his brother’s influence.

Hossein Freidon was taken into Iran notorious Evin prison on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, for alleged charges of bribery. The court issued five years in prison for him, as well as the judiciary spokesperson affirmed.

Mr. Freidon was reportedly granted furlough after being jailed at the Ward 350 of Evin prison for a few hours, said the Iranian publisher Abolreza Davari.

یک منبع آگاه از #زندان_اوین اطلاع داد، #حسین_فریدون صبح چهارشنبه ۹۸/۷/۲۴ وارد اوین شده و پس از ساعتی از زندان خارج می شود. این منبع خبری تاکید کرد، نام حسین فریدون قطعا در آمار روز پنج شنبه ۹۸/۷/۲۵ زندان اوین وجود نداشت.

گفته میشود آزادی حسین فریدون با فشار #رییس_جمهور مرتبط است.

He has a good relationship with Ebrahim Raisi, the current Chief Justice of Iran for 40 years. They were home-mate when Freidon was the governor of Karaj, and the other one was a prosecutor of the city.

رابطه دوستی #حسین_فریدون با #سیدابراهیم_رئیسی، رابطه ای چهل ساله است. زمانی که حسین فریدون، فرماندار کرج بود و رئیسی دادستان کرج، آنان مدتها با هم در یک منزل مشترک زندگی میکردند.