Iranian Elite Student Starts Sit-In Protest

Iran Info 24- Saha Mortezaei, who scorer among 10 top students for political science group, launched campus sit-in to protest for being blacklisted for activism.

Ms. Mortezaei is on the tenth day of her sit-in protest in front of the Central Library of University of Tehran. She started the protest on October 11, 2019.

She was 10th on the national exam for doctoral studies in political science, but there is a problem with her case.

She accused of engaging in political activities receive a star on her application, which blocks her from enrolling in Iranian universities.

Since the Khomeinist regime took power in 1979, student activists have been denied higher education through various methods.