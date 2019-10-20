Australian academics warned travel to Iran is now too risky

Shahram Akbarzadeh, a specialist in Middle Eastern politics with Deakin University said until recently Iran had considered Australia a relatively benign nation, and while visitors from the United States and the United Kingdom were at risk of arbitrary detention, Australians had little to fear.

But he said when America unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, “Australia placed itself in the US camp” and as a result it came to be viewed with more suspicion and hostility by Iran.

An official with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that last December the department contacted universities and warned them that travel advice for Iran had changed and those considering spending time in Iran should “reconsider [their] need to travel”.

According to the advice Australians may be at greater risk if they undertook activities that “attracted the attention of Iranian authorities.” The department advised universities that there were “potential limitations to providing consular assistance to dual nationals.”

Professor Akbarzadeh said he understood the need for the advice, but said ending travel curtails research. “Not doing field work comes at a cost,” he said.