Australian academics warned travel to Iran is now too risky

Sydney Morning Herald– Leading Australian universities have suspended travel to Iran by their staff with fears Australia’s closer ties to the US have led to increased risks for those travelling to the region.
The ban follows advice from the government that Australians may be at greater risk of detention if they undertook activities that “attract the attention of Iranian authorities.”
The federal government revealed last month that Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a Melbourne University academic who has published work on the 2011 Arab uprisings and on authoritarian regimes and who holds dual UK-Australian citizenship had been held at Tehran’s Evin prison for almost a year.
Earlier this month two travel bloggers Jolie King and her boyfriend Mark Firkin were released after 10 weeks in detention in Iran after Australia released the University of Queensland PhD student Reza Dehbashi. He had been detained in Queensland and faced the prospect of extradition to the US after being accused of exporting American equipment for detecting stealth planes or missiles to Iran.
Shahram Akbarzadeh, a specialist in Middle Eastern politics with Deakin University said until recently Iran had considered Australia a relatively benign nation, and while visitors from the United States and the United Kingdom were at risk of arbitrary detention, Australians had little to fear.
But he said when America unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, “Australia placed itself in the US camp” and as a result it came to be viewed with more suspicion and hostility by Iran.
An official with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that last December the department contacted universities and warned them that travel advice for Iran had changed and those considering spending time in Iran should “reconsider [their] need to travel”.
According to the advice Australians may be at greater risk if they undertook activities that “attracted the attention of Iranian authorities.” The department advised universities that there were “potential limitations to providing consular assistance to dual nationals.”
Professor Akbarzadeh said he understood the need for the advice, but said ending travel curtails research. “Not doing field work comes at a cost,” he said.
“I am aware of projects that have received grants from the Australian Research Council that are no longer going ahead,” he said.
Top eight universities confirmed they have suspended academic travel to Iran.
“The University of Western Australia has a prohibition on travel to Iran,” said a spokesman for UWA. “It is based on both our internal assessment and the view from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade advice that dual nationals undertaking study or academic activity may be at greater risk of arbitrary detention or arrest in Iran.”
The University of NSW, Sydney University and the University of Queensland also confirmed that their academics were no longer undertaking travel to Iran.
In a statement the Australian Research Council confirmed it had funded six projects that indicated in their application that their research would involve collaboration with Iran, though not all those projects would involve travelling there.
“Should a researcher not be able to undertake travel as anticipated and this potentially impacts the viability, or significantly changes the scope, of the ARC-funded project, the ARC will work with the administering organisation to determine whether the project can continue,” the statement read.