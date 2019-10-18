Turkey’s Erdogan Is Like Iran’s Khamenei: FDD Chief

گزارش به فارسی

Mark Dubowitz, FDD chief: Erdogan’s Islamic Republic in Turkey is like Khamenei’s Islamic Republic in Iran. Both Islamist authoritarians are gutting civil society, repressing opposition, destroying their economy & imposing their will against their people.

