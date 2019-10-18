IRGC Quds Hackers Targets Shalom Hartman

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24- IRGC Quds-affiliated cyber breachers hacked into Shalom Hatman Institute. The hackers breached defenses of the institute website, according to the Quds Telegram Channel.

Hours later, however, the website resumed normal operation. The FTO-IRGC Quds forces obviously admitted that its cyber agents targeted the Israeli institute.



The Shalom Hartmann Institute is an Israeli-Jewish leading center of Jewish thought and research institution operating in Israel and the North American continent.

Previously, Microsoft reported that the Iranian hacking group targeted a 2020 U.S. presidential candidate.

Moreover, Iranian hackers targeted Deloitte via a seriously convincing Facebook fake.

The State Department designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety, including the Qods Force. This is a historic step to counter Iran-backed terrorism around the world.