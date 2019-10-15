Volkswagen postpones final decision on Turkey plant: spokesman

Earlier this month, Volkswagen established a subsidiary in Turkey’s western Manisa province, while the company said that it was still in the final stages of negotiation and that it had not made a final decision on the factory.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that she told Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan that the offensive must be stopped because it risked creating a humanitarian crisis.

European Union countries agreed on Monday to limit arms exports to Turkey, while U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey.