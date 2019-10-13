Khamenei Calls IRGC to Develop More Advanced, Modern Weapons

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24- IRI’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on Sunday, October 13, 2019 to develop more advanced and modern weapons.

“The Guards should have advanced and modern weapons … Your weapons should be modern and updated. It should be developed at home,” Reuters quoted IRI semi-official media.

“You need to develop and produce your weapons,” Khamenei declared in a speech at Imam Hussein Military University in Tehran.

“Today the Guards have a powerful presence inside and outside Iran…America’s hostile approach has increased the Guards’ greatness,” Khamenei said.