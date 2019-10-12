Iran’s Regime Heads Retaliation for Its Tanker in the Red Sea

گزارش به فارسی

Iran Info 24- “That wickedness which endangers International waters safety would not be left unanswered,” said the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani.

Referring to Friday’s missile attack on the IRI oil tanker in the Red Sea, the IRGC official explained that a special committee investigating the attack on SABITI vessel was targeted by two missiles off the coast of Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea, and the result would be delivered soon to the supreme officials.

The report will soon be submitted to authorities for any possible decisions.

“The cowardly act of aggression would not be left unanswered,” said the Rouhani’s cabinet spokesperson, Ali Rabei.

“The Iranian oil tanker SABITI which belongs to the National Iranian Tankers Company (NITC) sustained damage when it was hit by two missiles 60 miles off the Saudi port city of Jeddah in the Red Sea on Friday,” said IRNA.