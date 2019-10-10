Pakistan Prime Minister Khan likely to visit Iran: foreign office

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Saudi Arabia and Iran, the foreign office in Islamabad said on Thursday.

“The possibility of a visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia and Iran is on the cards and I will update you as things unfold,” its spokesman, Mohammad Fasisal, told a news briefing.

Khan said last month that U.S. President Donald Trump had asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran after Washington blamed Tehran for an attack on the world’s biggest crude oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14.