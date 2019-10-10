N. Korea suspected of providing Iran with nuclear weapons-related tech: Report

گزارش به فارسی

Arirang– North Korea and Iran are reportedly sharing military information, particularly info related to the development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Citing a report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service Radio Free Asia reported Wednesday that North Korea is suspected of providing Iran with various technologies required for the development of small submarines.

It also said the amount of Iranian crude bought by China and sent on to North Korea has steadily increased since 2015 when international sanctions on Iranian crude were lifted.

However, the report said it’s unclear whether Iran was involved in providing components for North Korea’s recent missile launches.