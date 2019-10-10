MAKHACHKALA COMMERCIAL PORT STARTED HANDLING SUNFLOWER OIL FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

گزارش به فارسی

A cargo of over 6 MT is prepared for shipping to Iran, reports UkrAgroConsult.

The Makhachkala commercial seaport has started handling sunflower oil for the first time ever – the first export cargo weighing more than 6 KMT has been shipped to Iran.

It is handled at terminals of the dry bulk harbor, where all necessary infrastructure has been prepared.

